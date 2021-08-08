Home  >  Sports

IN PHOTOS: New Filipino sports heroes rise in Tokyo Olympics

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 08 2021 05:00 PM

What a fortnight that was. 

The Philippines will leave the Tokyo Olympics with its best showing at the Games ever, thanks to the gold medal won by Hidilyn Diaz, the silver earned by Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio, and the bronze secured by Eumir Marcial. 

The team's success went beyond the podium finishers, though. Those who didn't take home medals offered a glimpse of Philippine sports' future — they may not have produced now, but they showed they are capable of competing with the world's best. And who knows, that could translate to Olympic glory down the line. 

Below are images showing some of the Filipino athletes who saw action in Tokyo, the country's newfound heroes. 

Philippines flag-bearers judoka Kiyomi Watanabe and boxer Eumir Marcial lead the national delegation during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021. Martin Bureau, AFP

Skateboarder Margielyn Didal of Philippines in action during the women's street preliminary round at the Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, on July 26, 2021. Toby Melville, Reuters

Kristina Knott of the Philippines reacts after competing in the women's 200-meter heats at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 2, 2021. Lucy Nicholson, Reuters

The Philippines' EJ Obiena competes in the men's pole vault final at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 3, 2021. Ben Stansall, AFP

Filipino rower Cris Nievarez competes in the men's single sculls the Sea Forest Waterway, in Tokyo, on July 30, 2021. Piroschka Van De Wouw, Reuters

The Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo competes in artistic gymnastics, men's vault final the Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 2, 2021. Loic Venance, AFP

The Philippines' Yuka Saso watches her drive from the 4th tee in the second round of women's golf at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe on August 5, 2021. Yoshi Iwamoto, AFP

The Philippines' Bianca Pagdanganan watches her drive from the 1st tee in the first round of women's golf at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe on August 4, 2021. Yoshi Iwamoto, AFP

The Philippines' Juvic Pagunsan watches his drive from the 2nd tee in the third round of men's golf at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe on July 31, 2021. Yoshi Iwamoto, AFP

South Korea's Jang Jun and the Philippines' Kurt Bryan Barbosa (right) compete in a taekwondo men's -58kg elimination round bout at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Tokyo on July 24, 2021. Javier Soriano, AFP

Spain's Cristina Cabana Perez and the Philippines' Kiyomi Watanabe (right) compete in a judo women's -63kg elimination round bout at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on July 27, 2021. Franck Fife, AFP

The Philippines' Elreen Ann Ando competes in the women's 64kg weightlifting competition at the Tokyo International Forum on July 27, 2021. Vincenzo Pinto, AFP

Hidilyn Diaz celebrates after a lift during the Group A women’s 55kg weightlifting event at the Tokyo International Forum on July 26, 2021. Diaz made history as she clinched the country’s first ever Olympic gold ever when she lifted a total of 224 kilograms.

Hidilyn Diaz shows her gold medal. Vincenzo Pinto, AFP

The Philippines' Irish Magno (red) and Thailand's Jutamas Jitpong fight during their women's fly (48-51kg) preliminaries round of 16 boxing match at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on July 29, 2021. Luis Robayo, Pool/AFP

Eumir Marcial of the Philippines fights Younes Nemouchi of Algeria during their men's middleweight last 16 match at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo, on July 29, 2021. Ueslei Marcelino, Reuters

Eumir Marcial displays his bronze medal during the awarding ceremony. Luis Robayo, pool/AFP

Ireland's Brendan Irvine (red) and the Philippines' Carlo Paalam fight during their men's flyweight preliminary boxing match at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on July 26, 2021. Buda Mendes Pool, AFP

Carlo Paalam holds his silver medal. Luis Robayo, pool/AFP

The Philippines' Nesthy Petecio (red) and Italy's Irma Testa fight during their women's featherweight semifinal boxing match at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. Ueselei Marcelino, Pool/AFP

Nesthy Petecio savors her silver medal. Luis Robayo, Reuters

