Arigato Japan, Bonjour France: Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics closes

Tokyo wrapped up what is likely the most challenging hosting of the Summer Olympics, which was already delayed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thousands of athletes and their entourage were expected to follow strict health protocols while competitions were held sans crowds as coronavirus cases continued to rise in Japan.

After 16 days, 11,656 athletes from 206 countries participated in the Summer Olympic Games, but 19 athletes failed to take part after testing positive for COVID-19.

Amid the challenges, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics became the Philippines’ most historic after hauling 4 medals - with Hidilyn Diaz winning gold for the weightlifting event, boxers Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam with 2 silvers and Eumir Marcial with one bronze.

The 2020 Summer Olympics Games finally came to a close with a “restrained” closing ceremony and with fewer athletes in attendance compared to previous games.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach turned over the Olympic flag to Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, whose city will be hosting the quadrennial Summer Games in 2024.

Here are some of the highlights that made the 2020 Tokyo Olympics an event to remember.

Drones are seen above the stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo 2020 Olympics at the Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan on July 23, 2021. Marko Djurica, Reuters Fireworks are reflected in a mirror as people observe from outside the stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan on July 23, 2021. Issei Kato, Reuters Naomi Osaka of Japan holds the Olympic torch after lighting the cauldron at the Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan on July 23, 2021. Kai Pfaffenbach, Reuters Anna Kiesenhofer of Austria celebrates after winning gold during the women's road race cycling finals at the Fuji International Speedway in Tokyo, Japan on July 25, 2021. Michael Steele, Reuters Bronze medalist Alessandra Perilli of San Marino turns emotional during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics women's trap shooting medal ceremony at the Asaka Shooting Range in Tokyo, Japan on July 29, 2021. Alessandra Perilli made history as the first person to win an Olympic medal for the European microstate of around 34,000 inhabitants. Ann Wang, Reuters Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after losing his bronze medal match against Pablo Carreno of Spain in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics men's singles tennis bronze medal match at the Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo, Japan on July 31, 2021. Djokovic attempted to capture all four Grand Slams in a year plus the Olympic gold. Mike Segar, Reuters Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy celebrate after winning gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics men's high jump final at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on August 1, 2021. The 2 athletes opted to share the gold medal instead of doing another jump-off after persuading the organizers.



It was in 1912 Stockholm games when a gold medal was last shared by 2 Olympians in athletics. Hannah Mckay, Reuters Margielyn Didal of the Philippines and Rayssa Leal of Brazil in a light moment during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics women's street skateboarding final at the Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan - July 26, 2021. Didal won the hearts of many viewers, particularly the Brazilians for her jolly and positive personality as skateboarding made its debut in the summer games. Toby Melville, Reuters Kokona Hiraki of Japan in action during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics women’s park skateboarding finals at the Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan on August 4, 2021. Hiraki becomes one of the youngest Olympians to win an Olympic medal in the summer games. Mike Blake, Reuters Quan Hongchan of China in action during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics women's 10m platform diving finals at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan on August 5, 2021. Molly Darlington, Reuters Laura Rogora of Italy in action during speed qualification for the women’s combined sport climbing event at the Aomio Urban Sports Park in Tokyo Wednesday. Forty athletes — 20 men and 20 women — will compete, as sports climbing makes its debut at the Summer Olympics. Maxim Shemetov, Reuters Italo Ferreira of Brazil in action during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics men's shortboard surfing match at the Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach, Chiba, Japan on July 27, 2021. Surfing is one of the five sports that made debut in the Summer Olympics, including baseball, karate, skateboarding, and sport climbing. Lisi Niesner, Reuters Wen Tzu-Yun of Taiwan reacts while in action against Sara Bahmanyar of Iran during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics women's - 55kg karate competition at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan on August 5, 2021. Karate made its debut at the Tokyo Olympics but is still unsure of its inclusion in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Carl Recine, Reuters Kevin Durant of the United States awards United States coach Gregg Popovich with the gold medal after winning the Tokyo 2020 Olympics men’s basketball competition at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on August 7, 2021. Brian Snyder, Reuters Simone Biles of the United States in action on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics finals at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan on August 3, 2021. Biles, the most decorated female gymnast in the world, dropped out of the gymnastics women’s team final, citing mental health issues. Mike Blake, Reuters Eumir Marcial of the Philippines embraces Oleksandr Khyzhniak of Ukraine after losing the match in Tokyo Olympics men's middleweight semifinals at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday. The Pinoy boxer brings home the country’s third medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics. Ueslei Marcelino, Reuters Carlo Paalam of the Philippines reacts after beating Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan in their Tokyo Olympics men’s flyweight quarterfinal at the Kokugikan Arena on Tuesday. The 23-year-old Paalam captured the country’s 2nd silver medal and fourth medal for the 2020 Summer Olympics. Ueslei Marcelino, Reuters Silver medalist Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines gestures after receiving her silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics on August 3, 2021. Ueslei Marcelino, Reuters Gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz of the Philippines turns emotional after winning the Tokyo 2020 Olympics women's 55kg weightlifting competition at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo, Japan on July 26, 2021. Diaz made history as the first Filipino Olympian to give the Philippines its first Olympic gold 97 years after it participated in the Summer Olympics in 1924. Edgard Garrido, Reuters The Philippine flag is seen with other flags inside the stadium during Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Closing Ceremony at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on. August 8, 2021. Hamad I Mohammed, Reuters The flags of Japan, Greece and France flutter in front of empty seats during Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Closing Ceremony at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on. August 8, 2021. Jorge Silva, Reuters Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo receives the Olympic flag from Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach during Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Closing Ceremony at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on. August 8, 2021. Toby Melville, Reuters The Olympic torch is doused as the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games comes to an end at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on August 8, 2021. Antonio Bronic, Reuters An LED screen shows the word “Arigato” (thank you) during Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Closing Ceremony at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on. August 8, 2021. Carlos Barria, Reuters