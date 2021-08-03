Petecio captures boxing silver at Tokyo Olympics

Philippines' Nesthy Petecio (red) and Japan's Sena Irie fight during their women's featherweight (54-57kg) boxing final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena on August 3, 2021. Luis Robayo, AFP/ Pool

Filipina boxer Nesthy Petecio in action against Sena Irie of Japan in the women's featherweight (54-57kg) final at the Tokyo Olympics at the Kokugikan Arena on August 3, 2021. Carl Recine, Reuters

Sena Irie of Japan celebrates after winning her fight against Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines during the Tokyo Olympics women's featherweight (54-57kg) boxing final at the Kokugikan Arena on August 3, 2021. Ueslei Marcelino, Reuters

Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines reacts after winning the silver medal in the women's featherweight (54-57kg) final at Tokyo Olympics at the Kokugikan Arena on August 3, 2021. Luis Robayo, AFP/ Pool

Filipina boxer Nesthy Petecio is overwhelmed by emotion, as she raises her silver medal after the Tokyo Olympics women's featherweight final against Sena Irie of Japan at the Kokugikan Arena on August 3, 2021. Ueslei Marcelino, Reuters

Silver medalist Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines reacts while holding her silver medal after the women's featherweight (54-57kg) final at Tokyo Olympics at the Kokugikan Arena on August 3, 2021. Luis Robayo, Reuters/ Pool

Silver medalist Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines stands next to gold medalist Sena Irie of Japan during the awarding ceremonies at the Tokyo Olympics on August 3, 2021. Ueslei Marcelino, Reuters