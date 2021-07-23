MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: 2020 Olympic Games open in Tokyo after a year's delay

Friday evening saw the opening of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, a year delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time in its history, the games were held without fans from overseas while participants and organizers were placed under strict protocols to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

As the athletes arrived at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo for the opening of the games, flag bearers smiled behind face masks while they waved to cameras while stadium seats, usually filled with spectators, stood empty. Fewer than 1,000 people were in in attendance while strict social distancing rules were in effect.

Outside, protests were held against the games as some felt it unnecessary due to the ongoing pandemic, with only a third of Japan having been vaccinated.

While the Olympic Games will be held under extraordinary circumstances, the opening was still celebratory albeit subdued.

The games will run until August 8.

Here are some scenes from the opening.

Fireworks go off during the opening ceremony. Peter Jebautzke, Reuters Performers are seen during the opening ceremon. Stefan Wermuth, Reuters Japan's flag is seen at the opening ceremony. Fabrizio Bensch, Reuters Japan flag is raised during the opening ceremony. Marko Djurica, Reuters Fireworks explode as performers form the Olympic rings during the opening ceremony. Fabrizio Bensch, Reuters Fireworks during the opening ceremony are seen above the Olympic Stadium, from the Shibuya Sky observation deck. Kim Kyung-Hoon, Reuters Flag bearers Kiyomi Watanabe of the Philippines and Eumir Marcial of the Philippines lead their contingent during the athletes parade at the opening ceremony. Phil Noble, Reuters General view of the opening ceremony. Fabrizio Bensch, Reuters An overview shows the Refugee Olympic Team's delegation entering the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Antonin Thuillier, AFP Performers assemble the Olympic Rings during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Dylan Martinze, Pool via AFP Athletes gather during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony. Fabrizio Bensch, Reuters UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi talks to World Health Organization director general Tedros Adhanom during the opening ceremony. Leon Neal, Pool via Reuters The President of The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Seiko Hashimoto (R), delivers a speech as the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, listens during the opening ceremony. Hannah Mckay, Pool via AFP Fireworks explode as performers take part in the opening ceremony. Fabrizio Bensch, Reuters General view of empty seats inside the stadium. Fabrizio Bensch, Reuters An athlete from Malaysia gestures during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony. Hannah Mckay, Reuters Athletes enter the stadium during the opening ceremony. Marko Djurica, Reuters Flagbearers Yui Susaki of Japan and Rui Hachimura of Japan lead their contingent in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony. Phil Noble, Reuters Fireworks explode as athletes gather at athletes' parade during the opening ceremony. Fabrizio Bensch, Reuters Members of security watch from the stands the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. Leon Neal, Pool via AFP Japan's flag is raised during the Opening ceremony. Fabrizio Bensch, Reuters General view of a drone light show above the stadium during the opening ceremony. Edgar Su, Reuters A man takes pictures of the fireworks lighting up the sky over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. JIJI PRESS/AFP Dancers perform around the Olympic rings under a fireworks display during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Andrej Isakovic, AFP Drones form a shape of the world during the opening ceremony, seen above the Olympic Stadium. Kim Kyung-Hoon, Reuters Protesters face police officers outside the stadium. Edgar Su, Reuters Protestors protesting against the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games fall on the floor as police officers block them outside the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. Yuki Iwamura, AFP Fireworks explode in the sky during opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. Dylan Martinez, Pool via AFP A general view shows empty seats in grandstand as delegations enter the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. Jeff Pachoud, AFP Drones are seen above the stadium during the opening ceremony. Marko Djurica, Reuters