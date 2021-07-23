LOOK: 2020 Olympic Games open in Tokyo after a year's delay

Fireworks go off during the opening ceremony.
Peter Jebautzke, Reuters
Performers are seen during the opening ceremon.
Stefan Wermuth, Reuters
Japan's flag is seen at the opening ceremony.
Fabrizio Bensch, Reuters
Japan flag is raised during the opening ceremony.
Marko Djurica, Reuters
Fireworks explode as performers form the Olympic rings during the opening ceremony.
Fabrizio Bensch, Reuters
Fireworks during the opening ceremony are seen above the Olympic Stadium, from the Shibuya Sky observation deck.
Kim Kyung-Hoon, Reuters
Flag bearers Kiyomi Watanabe of the Philippines and Eumir Marcial of the Philippines lead their contingent during the athletes parade at the opening ceremony.
Phil Noble, Reuters
General view of the opening ceremony.
Fabrizio Bensch, Reuters
An overview shows the Refugee Olympic Team's delegation entering the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Antonin Thuillier, AFP
Performers assemble the Olympic Rings during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Dylan Martinze, Pool via AFP
Athletes gather during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony.
Fabrizio Bensch, Reuters
UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi talks to World Health Organization director general Tedros Adhanom during the opening ceremony.
Leon Neal, Pool via Reuters
The President of The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Seiko Hashimoto (R), delivers a speech as the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, listens during the opening ceremony.
Hannah Mckay, Pool via AFP
Fireworks explode as performers take part in the opening ceremony.
Fabrizio Bensch, Reuters
General view of empty seats inside the stadium.
Fabrizio Bensch, Reuters
An athlete from Malaysia gestures during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony.
Hannah Mckay, Reuters
Athletes enter the stadium during the opening ceremony.
Marko Djurica, Reuters
Flagbearers Yui Susaki of Japan and Rui Hachimura of Japan lead their contingent in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony.
Phil Noble, Reuters
Fireworks explode as athletes gather at athletes' parade during the opening ceremony.
Fabrizio Bensch, Reuters
Members of security watch from the stands the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021.
Leon Neal, Pool via AFP
Japan's flag is raised during the Opening ceremony.
Fabrizio Bensch, Reuters
General view of a drone light show above the stadium during the opening ceremony.
Edgar Su, Reuters
A man takes pictures of the fireworks lighting up the sky over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
JIJI PRESS/AFP
Dancers perform around the Olympic rings under a fireworks display during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Andrej Isakovic, AFP
Drones form a shape of the world during the opening ceremony, seen above the Olympic Stadium.
Kim Kyung-Hoon, Reuters
Protesters face police officers outside the stadium.
Edgar Su, Reuters
Protestors protesting against the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games fall on the floor as police officers block them outside the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021.
Yuki Iwamura, AFP
Fireworks explode in the sky during opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021.
Dylan Martinez, Pool via AFP
A general view shows empty seats in grandstand as delegations enter the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021.
Jeff Pachoud, AFP
Drones are seen above the stadium during the opening ceremony.
Marko Djurica, Reuters