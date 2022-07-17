MULTIMEDIA

IN PHOTOS: Filipinas cap brilliant AFF run with breakthrough title

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Accomplishing one breakthrough result after another at the 2022 ASEAN Football Federation Championship in Manila, the Philippine women's national football team achieved the ultimate goal.

The Filipinas routed four-time champion and regional powerhouse Thailand 3-0 on Sunday to take the trophy, their first such victory in their first final appearance.

The team scored three goals courtesy of Jessika Cowart in the 7th minute, followed by Katrina Guillou (19th) and Sarina Bolden (88).

Philippines head coach Alen Stajcic was all praises for his squad, which showing maturity and confidence during the match in front of an estimated crowd of 8,000.

Stajcic hopes that the historic game would inspire more girls and boys to play football in the country, as he expressed optimism for the sport.

Members of the Philippine Women’s National Football Team in formation during their match against Thailand in the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Filipino fans cheer during the match between Philippines and Thailand in the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Jessika Cowart (26) of the Philippines, surrounded by Thai players (in blue jersey,) scores the first of 3 goals during their match against Thailand for the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on Sunday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News The Philippine team celebrates after scoring a goal during their match against Thailand in the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Katrina Guillou (21) of the Philippines attempts to get possession of the ball during their match against Thailand in the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Quinley Quezada (20) of the Philippines goes for a header during their match against Thailand for the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Players get physical during the match between the Philippines and Thailand in the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News A referee issues a yellow card during the match between Philippines and Thailand for the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Sarina Bolden (8) of the Philippines goes for a header during their match against Thailand in the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Katrina Guillou (21) of the Philippines attempts to get possession of the ball during their match against Thailand for the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Philippine National Women’s Football Team head coach Alen Stajcic speaks to players during their match against Thailand in the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Members of the Philippine Women's National Football Team celebrate after Sarina Bolden (8) scored a goal during their match against Thailand at the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Filipino fans cheer during the finals match between the Philippines and Thailand for the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Members of the Philippine Women's National Football Team celebrate after winning the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship title at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Members of the Philippine Women's National Football Team celebrate after winning the country’s first ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship title at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Members of the Philippine Women's National Football Team celebrate after winning the country’s first ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship title at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Members of the Philippine Women's National Football Team celebrate after winning the country’s first ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship title at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Members of the Philippine Women's National Football Team celebrate after winning the country’s first ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship title at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Jubilant crowd after the Philippine Women's National Football Team won the country’s first ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship title at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News The Philippine Women’s National Football Team celebrates celebrate after winning the country’s first ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship title at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News