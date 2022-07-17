Members of the Philippine Women’s National Football Team in formation during their match against Thailand in the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Filipino fans cheer during the match between Philippines and Thailand in the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Jessika Cowart (26) of the Philippines, surrounded by Thai players (in blue jersey,) scores the first of 3 goals during their match against Thailand for the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on Sunday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
The Philippine team celebrates after scoring a goal during their match against Thailand in the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Katrina Guillou (21) of the Philippines attempts to get possession of the ball during their match against Thailand in the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Quinley Quezada (20) of the Philippines goes for a header during their match against Thailand for the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Players get physical during the match between the Philippines and Thailand in the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
A referee issues a yellow card during the match between Philippines and Thailand for the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Sarina Bolden (8) of the Philippines goes for a header during their match against Thailand in the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Katrina Guillou (21) of the Philippines attempts to get possession of the ball during their match against Thailand for the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Philippine National Women’s Football Team head coach Alen Stajcic speaks to players during their match against Thailand in the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Members of the Philippine Women's National Football Team celebrate after Sarina Bolden (8) scored a goal during their match against Thailand at the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Filipino fans cheer during the finals match between the Philippines and Thailand for the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Members of the Philippine Women's National Football Team celebrate after winning the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship title at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Members of the Philippine Women's National Football Team celebrate after winning the country’s first ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship title at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Jubilant crowd after the Philippine Women's National Football Team won the country’s first ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship title at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
The Philippine Women’s National Football Team celebrates celebrate after winning the country’s first ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship title at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News