MULTIMEDIA LOOK: Dramatic rescue during Budapest 2022 World Aquatics Championships Oli Scarff, AFP Posted at Jun 23 2022 01:47 PM American swimmer Anita Alvarez is recovered from the bottom of the pool by her coach Andrea Fuentes after fainting during the women's solo free artistic swimming finals during the Budapest 2022 World Aquatics Championships at the Alfred Hajos Swimming Complex in Budapest on Wednesday. Fuentes, a four-time Olympic medalist, told Spanish radio that Alvarez had fainted due to the effort expended during the routine and is currently doing well based on a statement issued by the US swim team.