IN PHOTOS: Some of the notable Pinoy SEA Games medalists

The Philippines may have churned out a performance that was far below the superior one it showed at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, but what the Filipino medalists achieved at the Vietnam Games can't be ignored.

Here are some of the athletes who stepped up for the Three Stars and the Sun over the past two weeks.

Hidilyn Diaz celebrates winning gold in the 55kg women's weightlifting competition during the 31st SEA Games 31 in Hanoi, Vietnam on May 2022. Luong Thai Linh, EPA-EFE Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena competes in the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam. PSC/POC pool photo. The Philippines’ Agatha Wong competes at the Southeast Asian Games women's taijijian event on May 15, 2022 at the Cầu Giấy Sporting Hall in Hanoi, Vietnam. Wong secured the country’s 13th gold medal in the regional games. ABS-CBN News Chloe Isleta celebrates winning a backstroke gold medal. Photo from Philippine Swimming Inc. Facebook page Francine Padios performs during the women's SENI (artistic) Tunggal (single) finals of the Pencak Silat events at the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam on May 11, 2022. Luong Thai Linh, EPA-EFE Kayla Anise Richardson Maico celebrates her gold medal after the women’s 100m final of the Athletics events of the SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam on May 18, 2022. Luong Thai Linh, EPA-EFE Johan Chua. Photo from PSC Carlos Yulo poses with his medals on the podium after winning the individual all-around competition and taking the second place in the team competition of the Artistic Gymnastics events at the 31st SEA Games 31 in Hanoi, Vietnam on May 13, 2022. Luong Thai Linh, EPA-EFE Rubilen Amit. PSC/POC Media Eric Cray celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 400m hurdles final during the 31st SEA Games in My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi on May 17, 2022. Ye Aung Thu, AFP Philippines' Vanessa Palomar Sarno competes in the women's 71kg weightlifting event during the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Hanoi on May 21, 2022. Sarno delivered the Philippines’ second gold in weightlifting in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam. Photo by Ye Aung Thu, AFP Philippines' Efren Reyes competes against Vietnam's Tran Quyet Chien in men's billiards 3-cushion event during the 31st SEA Games at the Ha Dong Gymnasium in Hanoi on May 19, 2022. Nhac Nguyen, AFP