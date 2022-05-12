MULTIMEDIA

Pandemic-delayed SEA Games open officially in Vietnam

The pandemic-delayed 31st Southeast Asian Games finally opened Thursday in Hanoi, Vietnam, with more than 5,000 athletes – including a number of Olympic champions – from 11 nations gunning for medals at the biannual tournament.

Traditional games such as basketball, swimming, and athletics are part of the games but also include regional sports sepak takraw among others and esports.

The Philippine contingent’s flag bearer, star pole vaulter EJ Obiena, is looking to defend his 2019 gold while fellow Olympian Hidilyn Diaz is eyeing another weightlifting trophy to her collection coming off her gold winning performance at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Here are some scenes at the opening:

Torchbearer Quach Thi Lan (L) lights the flame during the opening ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on May 12, 2022. Nhac Nguyen, AFP Performers take part in the opening ceremony. Nhac Nguyen, AFP Members of the Philippines contingent hold their national flags during the opening ceremony. Nhac Nguyen, AFP Performers take part in the opening ceremony. Tang Chhin Sothy, AFP Performers take part in the opening ceremony. Tang Chhin Sothy, AFP Performers take part in the opening ceremony. Tang Chhin Sothy, AFP Performers take part in the opening ceremony. Tang Chhin Sothy, AFP Performers take part in the opening ceremony. Tang Chhin Sothy, AFP Olympic pole-vaulter and national flag-bearer EJ Obiena at the opening ceremony. Courtesy of the PSC The scene outside My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi at the SEA Games opening ceremony. Courtesy of the PSC