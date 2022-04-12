MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: Blue and green turn pink

ABS-CBN News

Tuesday’s UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball game between league leaders Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) Blue Eagles and the De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archers brought another chapter into the storied rivalry of the two schools.

In a rare show of unity inside the basketball court, members of the respective communities wore pink, the campaign color of #Halalan2022 hopeful Vice President Leni Robredo, inside the Mall of Asia Arena after a call on social media from the the two universities’ presidents Fr. Bobby Yap, SJ of ADMU and Bro. Bernie Oca, FSC of DLSU.

While unusual, this is not the first time members of the communities were asked to wear something aside from their school colors. Back in 2016, they were asked to wear black in lieu of the usual sea of blue and green inside a stadium.

