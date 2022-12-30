MULTIMEDIA

Brazilian football great Pele dies at 82

Mauro Pimentel, AFP

The Christ The Redeemer statue is illuminated in green and yellow, the colors of the Brazilian national flag, in honor of Brazilian football legend Pele, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Thursday, just hours after his passing at a Sao Paulo hospital. Brazilian football icon Pele, widely regarded as the greatest player of all time and a three-time World Cup winner who masterminded the "beautiful game," died on Thursday at the age of 82.