MULTIMEDIA
Argentina's Messi and company take the World Cup
Friedemann Vogel, EPA-EFE
Posted at Dec 19 2022 02:40 AM | Updated as of Dec 19 2022 03:17 AM
Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi (center) celebrates with teammates after they won the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail in Doha, Qatar on Sunday. Argentina edged France on penalties, 4-2, after a tightly fought match that ended 3-all in extra time.
- /sports/12/19/22/argentina-beat-france-on-penalties-to-win-world-cup
- /sports/12/19/22/ncaa-no-excuses-for-mvp-gozum-after-game-3-letdown
- /entertainment/12/19/22/abs-cbn-executives-thank-viewers-for-support-this-year
- /sports/12/19/22/tennis-alcaraz-expects-more-great-results-from-eala
- /entertainment/12/19/22/kapamilya-leading-ladies-sizzle-in-2022-christmas-tribute