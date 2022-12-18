MULTIMEDIA

Argentina's Messi and company take the World Cup

Friedemann Vogel, EPA-EFE

Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi (center) celebrates with teammates after they won the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail in Doha, Qatar on Sunday. Argentina edged France on penalties, 4-2, after a tightly fought match that ended 3-all in extra time.