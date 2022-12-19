MULTIMEDIA

Blue Eagles bring UAAP basketball crown back to Loyola

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The Ateneo Blue Eagles celebrate after winning the championship over the University of the Philippines Maroons in the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Monday. Ateneo edged UP, 75-68, taking home the championship on Game 3 after losing the first game of the series.

