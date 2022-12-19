Home  >  Sports

Argentina celebrates World Cup win

Enrique Garcia Medina, EPA-EFE

Posted at Dec 19 2022 12:06 PM

Argentina supporters celebrate after winning the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday. Argentina defeated France, 4-2, in a penalty shoot-out after a 3-3 draw to win the World Cup for the third time. 

