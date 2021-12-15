Golden State's Stephen Curry breaks NBA record

MULTIMEDIA

Stephen Curry breaks NBA record on 3-point shooting

Al Bello, Getty Images/AFP

Stephen Curry (30) of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after making a three-point basket to break Ray Allen’s record for the most all-time against the New York Knicks during their game at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday. The three-time NBA champion made history after making his 2,974th 3-point shot in the first quarter, surpassing Hall of Famer Ray Allen.