Golden State's Stephen Curry breaks NBA record

Stephen Curry breaks NBA record on 3-point shooting

Al Bello, Getty Images/AFP

Posted at Dec 15 2021 11:14 AM

Stephen Curry (30) of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after making a three-point basket to break Ray Allen's record for the most all-time against the New York Knicks during their game at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday.

The three-time NBA champion made history after making his 2,974th 3-point shot in the first quarter, surpassing Hall of Famer Ray Allen.

WATCH: Steph Curry sets new all-time 3-point record