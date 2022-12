Argentina advances to World Cup finals

MULTIMEDIA

Argentina beats Croatia, enters 2022 World Cup finals

Georgi Licovski, EPA-EFE

Lionel Messi (right) of Argentina in action against Andrej Kramaric (left) of Croatia during the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Tuesday. Argentina heads to the World Cup finals after scoring a 3-0 win against Croatia.