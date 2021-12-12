Donaire retains WBC title

MULTIMEDIA
Donaire beats Caballo, retains WBC title
Harry How, Getty Images/AFP
Posted at Dec 12 2021 05:36 PM
Nonito Donaire punches Reymart Gaballo to a third round knockout win for the WBC World Bantamweight Championship at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday . Donaire, 39, beat the 25-year old Filipino boxer Caballo, retaining his WBC World Bantamweight title that he won last May.
- /video/life/12/12/21/christmas-house-na-may-snow-effect-sa-qc-dinarayo
- /life/12/12/21/immaculate-mother-exhibit-opens-in-ali-mall
- /video/life/12/12/21/netizens-ibinahagi-ang-mga-nagpasaya-sa-kanila-ngayong-2021
- /overseas/12/12/21/uks-johnson-accused-of-breaching-own-covid-19-rules
- /video/news/12/12/21/alamin-guidelines-sa-halalan-2022-caravan-sa-ncr