Donaire retains WBC title

MULTIMEDIA

Donaire beats Caballo, retains WBC title

Harry How, Getty Images/AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Nonito Donaire punches Reymart Gaballo to a third round knockout win for the WBC World Bantamweight Championship at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday . Donaire, 39, beat the 25-year old Filipino boxer Caballo, retaining his WBC World Bantamweight title that he won last May.