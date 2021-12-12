Donaire retains WBC title

Home  >  Sports

Donaire beats Caballo, retains WBC title

Posted at Dec 12 2021 05:36 PM

Nonito Donaire punches Reymart Gaballo to a third round knockout win for the WBC World Bantamweight Championship at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday . Donaire, 39, beat the 25-year old Filipino boxer Caballo, retaining his WBC World Bantamweight title that he won last May.

