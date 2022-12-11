NU Lady Bulldogs win UAAP Season 85 title

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA NU wins UAAP Season 85 women's basketball title, Cayabyab named MVP George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 11 2022 06:07 PM | Updated as of Dec 12 2022 11:35 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber National University head coach Aris Dimaunahan hugs Kristine Cayabyab a few moments before winning the UAAP Season 85 Women's Basketball title at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday. The NU Lady Bulldogs clinched its 7th consecutive title after beating the De La Salle Archers 76-64. UAAP: NU women sweep La Salle to clinch 7th straight crown Read More: NU Lady Bulldogs UAAP Season 85 women’s basketball Aris Dimaunahan Kristine Cayabyab /entertainment/12/12/22/angela-ken-drops-music-video-for-single-payapa-lang/sports/12/12/22/modric-croatia-stand-between-messi-and-world-cup-final/sports/12/12/22/argentina-revel-in-home-support-at-world-cup/video/news/12/12/22/taxi-sumalpok-sa-concrete-barrier-nagdulot-ng-pagbagal-ng-trapiko/overseas/12/12/22/striking-uk-nurses-say-walkouts-over-pay-last-resort