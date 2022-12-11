France and Morocco enter World Cup semis

MULTIMEDIA
France and Morocco fans celebrate World cup win
Christophe Petit Tesson, EPA-EFE
Posted at Dec 11 2022 01:04 PM
Police officers stand guard as French and Moroccans supporters celebrate their teams winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter finals match between Morocco and Portugal, and France against England, on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Saturday. France and Morocco will battle for a slot to the finals on Thursday, Dec. 15.
- /life/12/11/22/world-bazaar-festival-nagbabalik
- /overseas/12/11/22/nasas-orion-to-splash-down-after-record-setting-voyage
- /sports/12/11/22/filipinas-brace-for-challenge-from-papua-new-guinea
- /life/12/11/22/dr-love-bids-farewell-from-teleradyo-after-more-than-20-years
- /business/12/11/22/some-farmers-ask-for-extension-of-kadiwa-program