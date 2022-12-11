Home  >  Sports

France and Morocco fans celebrate World cup win

Christophe Petit Tesson, EPA-EFE

Posted at Dec 11 2022 01:04 PM

France and Morocco enter World Cup semis

Police officers stand guard as French and Moroccans supporters celebrate their teams winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter finals match between Morocco and Portugal, and France against England, on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Saturday. France and Morocco will battle for a slot to the finals on Thursday, Dec. 15.

