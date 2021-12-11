Checking out decorations, as Christmas nears

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Shopping for decorations, as Christmas comes George Calvelo, ABS-BN News Posted at Dec 11 2021 08:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People shop for decorations at Dapitan Arcade on Saturday, 2 weeks before Christmas, as Philippine health authorities logged the country’s lowest positivity since data became available. The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate on Saturday was at 1.1 percent while logging 356 fresh cases, the second straight day new virus cases stood below 400. PH posts 1.1% positivity rate, lowest since April 2020; total deaths reach 50k Read More: coronavirus COVID19 Christmas Dapitan arcade Christmas decorations /life/12/12/21/american-gothic-novel-author-anne-rice-passes-away/video/life/12/12/21/christmas-house-na-may-snow-effect-sa-qc-dinarayo/life/12/12/21/immaculate-mother-exhibit-opens-in-ali-mall/video/life/12/12/21/netizens-ibinahagi-ang-mga-nagpasaya-sa-kanila-ngayong-2021/overseas/12/12/21/uks-johnson-accused-of-breaching-own-covid-19-rules