Checking out decorations, as Christmas nears

Shopping for decorations, as Christmas comes

George Calvelo, ABS-BN News

People shop for decorations at Dapitan Arcade on Saturday, 2 weeks before Christmas, as Philippine health authorities logged the country’s lowest positivity since data became available. The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate on Saturday was at 1.1 percent while logging 356 fresh cases, the second straight day new virus cases stood below 400.