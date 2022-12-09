Home  >  Sports

MULTIMEDIA

'Santa Claus' cheers for Croatia in World Cup

Georgi Licovski, EPA-EFE

Posted at Dec 09 2022 11:30 PM

Fans hyped for Croatia vs Brazil in World Cup

Fans of Croatia cheer prior to the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter final soccer match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Friday. The two countries have only met twice in previous World Cups, 2006 and 2014, with the Brazil side emerging victorious in both. 

Read More:  World Cup   Brazil   Croatia   World Cup 2022   Santa   Santa Claus   soccer   football  