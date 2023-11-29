(Dili)Monsters on D: UP dominates La Salle in Game 1

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA (Dili)Monsters on D: Fighting Maroons bulldoze Green Archers in Game 1 Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 29 2023 09:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber CJ Cansino (L) and Aldous Torculas of the UP Fighting Maroons smother De La Salle Green Archers' Joaquin Manuel on defense during Game 1 of the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball finals in Pasay City on Wednesday. The Fighting Maroons, led by Harold Alarcon, dominated soon-to-be-crowned MVP Kevin Quiambao's Green Archers with a 30-point drubbing to kick off the best-of-three series. UAAP: Alarcon stars as UP dominates La Salle to take Game 1 UAAP: Kevin Quiambao to be hailed as Season 86 MVP Read More: basketball UAAP UAAP Season 86 UAAP basketball UAAP Finals UP Fighting Maroons De La Salle Green Archers /entertainment/11/29/23/meet-jeri-the-matteo-guidicelli-look-a-like-singer/news/11/29/23/manila-cathedrals-red-wednesday-mass-highlights-global-persecution/business/11/29/23/big-tech-in-charge-as-chatgpt-turns-one/entertainment/11/29/23/nct-127s-the-unity-concert-in-bulacan-seat-map-ticket-prices/overseas/11/29/23/final-debates-begin-in-hong-kongs-largest-security-trial