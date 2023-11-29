(Dili)Monsters on D: UP dominates La Salle in Game 1

MULTIMEDIA

(Dili)Monsters on D: Fighting Maroons bulldoze Green Archers in Game 1

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Viber

CJ Cansino (L) and Aldous Torculas of the UP Fighting Maroons smother De La Salle Green Archers' Joaquin Manuel on defense during Game 1 of the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball finals in Pasay City on Wednesday. The Fighting Maroons, led by Harold Alarcon, dominated soon-to-be-crowned MVP Kevin Quiambao's Green Archers with a 30-point drubbing to kick off the best-of-three series.