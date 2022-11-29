MULTIMEDIA

Desert madness in the World Cup

Rungroj Yongrit, EPA-EFE

A fan of Ecuador attends the FIFA World Cup 2022 group A football match between Ecuador and Senegal at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday. The biggest football event in the world is in its second week of action with some top seed countries still unsure of making it to the final 16 countries in the second round.