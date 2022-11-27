Home  >  Sports

Surfing at sunrise

Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 27 2022 10:53 AM

Pilipinas surfing competition in Borongan

A surfer rides a wave in Borongan City, Eastern Samar early Sunday morning. Borongan Surf City is currently hosting Leg 3 of the Pilipinas Surfing Competition with about 250 participants from various regions of the Philippines.

