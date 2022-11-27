Pilipinas surfing competition in Borongan

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Surfing at sunrise Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 27 2022 10:53 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A surfer rides a wave in Borongan City, Eastern Samar early Sunday morning. Borongan Surf City is currently hosting Leg 3 of the Pilipinas Surfing Competition with about 250 participants from various regions of the Philippines. Read More: Borongan City surfing King City of the East Pilipinas Surfing competition Eastern Samar Borongan Eastern Samar surfer surfing competition regions regional news /business/11/27/22/marcos-to-ca-reconsider-tro-vs-meralco-san-miguel-power-deal/news/11/27/22/2022-magsaysay-awards-presentation-to-see-transition/sports/11/27/22/tennis-auger-aliassime-leads-canada-into-davis-cup-final/sports/11/27/22/nba-celtics-tatum-to-miss-game-with-ankle-sprain/entertainment/11/27/22/review-florence-pugh-shines-anew-in-the-wonder