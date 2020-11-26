MULTIMEDIA

Argentina mourns passing of football legend Maradona

Ronaldo Schemidt, AFP

Fans gather outside the morgue where the late Argentine football star Diego Maradona's body will undergo an autopsy "to establish the cause of death" -as public prosecutor John Broyard said-, in San Fernando, Buenos Aires province, on Wednesday. The body of Maradona, who died earlier today, will lie in state at the presidential palace in Buenos Aires during three days of national mourning.