Germany players refuse to be silenced at Qatar WCup

Germany players cover mouths after armband row

Ronald Wittek, EPA-EFE

The starting eleven of Germany cover their mouths as they pose for a team photo before the FIFA World Cup 2022 group E soccer match between Germany and Japan at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday. The move comes after FIFA threatened sanctions for players who make any political statements during the controversial statement in Qatar.