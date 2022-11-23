Germany players refuse to be silenced at Qatar WCup

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Germany players cover mouths after armband row Ronald Wittek, EPA-EFE Posted at Nov 23 2022 11:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The starting eleven of Germany cover their mouths as they pose for a team photo before the FIFA World Cup 2022 group E soccer match between Germany and Japan at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday. The move comes after FIFA threatened sanctions for players who make any political statements during the controversial statement in Qatar. Germany players cover mouths in protest for World Cup photo Read More: FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup protest Germany OneLove /video/news/11/23/22/vic-rodriguez-downplays-ouster-from-marcos-party/sports/11/23/22/japan-stun-germany-in-dramatic-world-cup-comeback/life/multimedia/photo/11/23/22/jose-mari-chan-serenades-event-goers/video/news/11/23/22/families-pay-tribute-to-victims-of-maguindanao-massacre/sports/11/23/22/house-oks-anti-game-fixing-act-on-2nd-reading