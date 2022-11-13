Kendokas attend first promotional exam in PH

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Filipino Kendokas participate in first promotional exam in PH Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 13 2022 06:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Kendokas fight during the first official promotional exams known as “shinsa” of the United Kendo Federation of the Philippines in Pasig City on Sunday. Kendo, which translates to “way of the sword,” is a modern Japanese style of fencing but uses bambooo swords. National kendo body UKFP to hold shinsa grading event Read More: kendo kendokas United Kendo Federation of the Philippines shinsa /sports/11/13/22/uaap-up-women-fuel-final-4-bid-by-downing-feu/sports/11/13/22/pba-3x3-jt-finally-solves-tnt-puzzle-claims-leg-2-crown/sports/11/13/22/v-league-ateneo-bounces-back-with-win-vs-up/sports/11/13/22/lyceum-turns-back-san-sebastian-to-clinch-final-4-spot/sports/11/13/22/jaja-saitama-fall-to-jt-marvelous-in-5-sets