Kendokas attend first promotional exam in PH

Filipino Kendokas participate in first promotional exam in PH

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Kendokas fight during the first official promotional exams known as “shinsa” of the United Kendo Federation of the Philippines in Pasig City on Sunday. Kendo, which translates to “way of the sword,” is a modern Japanese style of fencing but uses bambooo swords.