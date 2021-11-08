They are back for the New York Marathon

MULTIMEDIA
Chelsea joins runners in the return of New York City Marathon
Carlo Allegri, Reuters
Posted at Nov 08 2021 08:24 PM | Updated as of Nov 08 2021 08:25 PM
Chelsea Clinton reacts after finishing the New York City Marathon on Sunday, with father, former United States President Bill Clinton, and mother, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Clinton joined over 30,000 other participants in the return of the one of the world's oldest marathons after canceling in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
