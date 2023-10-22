Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Ateneo wins ‘Battle of Katipunan’ Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 22 2023 07:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The Ateneo De Manila University and the University of the Philippines battle in the first round of the UAAP Season 86 Men's Basketball in Pasay City on October 22, 2023. The Blue Eagles defeated the Fighting Maroons in overtime, 99-89, to end UP's perfect start to the season. UAAP: Amos stars as Ateneo deals UP its first loss of S86 Read More: basketball UAAP UAAP Season 86 UAAP basketball UP Fighting Maroons Ateneo Blue Eagles Battle of Katipunan /sports/10/22/23/nic-cabanero-hopes-ust-can-build-on-breakthrough-win/sports/10/22/23/tigers-felt-how-to-win-again-says-ust-assistant-coach/video/life/10/22/23/christmas-village-sa-oriental-mindoro-may-temang-underwater-display/video/news/10/22/23/maharlika-nation-dating-umanong-kagrupo-ang-sbsi/sports/10/22/23/uaap-amos-stars-as-ateneo-deals-up-its-first-loss-of-s86