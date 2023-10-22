Home  >  Sports

Ateneo wins ‘Battle of Katipunan’

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 22 2023 07:20 PM

The Ateneo De Manila University and the University of the Philippines battle in the first round of the UAAP Season 86 Men's Basketball in Pasay City on October 22, 2023. The Blue Eagles defeated the Fighting Maroons in overtime, 99-89, to end UP's perfect start to the season.

