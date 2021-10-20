Carlos Yulo impresses in Gymnastics World Championships

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Carlos Yulo shows strong form in Gymnastics World Championships Philip Fong, AFP Posted at Oct 20 2021 09:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Carlos Yulo of the Philippines competes in the parallel bars event at the men's team qualification during the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at the Kitakyushu City Gymnasium in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka, Japan on Wednesday. Yulo grabbed the top spot in the qualification phase of the parallel bars with 15.566 points, followed by China's Zhang Boheng (15.300) and Hu Xuwei (15.233) Caloy Yulo delivers impressive showing in World Championships Read More: Carlos Yulo Caloy Yulo gymnastics 50th FIG 50th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships Artistic Gymnastics World Championships parallel bars /life/10/20/21/tingnan-pang-halloween-na-makeup-ng-filipina-designer/news/10/20/21/lawmaker-blasts-no-jab-no-pay-scheme/entertainment/10/20/21/1-on-1-how-pbb-changed-gino-roques-life/news/10/20/21/like-frankenstein-how-powerful-is-the-ps-dbm/news/10/20/21/79-more-filipinos-return-home-from-vietnam