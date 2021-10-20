Home  >  Sports

Carlos Yulo shows strong form in Gymnastics World Championships

Philip Fong, AFP

Posted at Oct 20 2021 09:41 PM

Carlos Yulo impresses in Gymnastics World Championships

Carlos Yulo of the Philippines competes in the parallel bars event at the men's team qualification during the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at the Kitakyushu City Gymnasium in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka, Japan on Wednesday. Yulo grabbed the top spot in the qualification phase of the parallel bars with 15.566 points, followed by China's Zhang Boheng (15.300) and Hu Xuwei (15.233) 

 

