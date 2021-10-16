Robert Jaworski stamp

MULTIMEDIA

PhilPost issues Robert Jaworski The Living Legend stamps

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Former Pasig City representative and now vice mayoral candidate Robert “Dodot” Jaworski (left) shares a light moment with basketball legend Ramon Fernandez, Commissioner at the Philippine Sports Commission, at the unveiling of the Philippine Postal Corporation's Robert Jaworski Living Legend Stamps on Saturday. The elder Jaworski, who played 23 seasons of professional basketball, is considered one of the best and most popular Filipino ball players of all time.