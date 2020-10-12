x

LA Lakers win 2020 NBA Championship

Douglas P. DeFelice, Getty Images/AFP

Posted at Oct 12 2020 11:26 AM

LeBron James reacts with his Finals MVP trophy after his LA Lakers win the NBA title over the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals on Sunday in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA. James finished with a triple-double to lead Los Angeles to a 106-93 win in the title-clinching game.

