LA Lakers win 2020 NBA Championship

Douglas P. DeFelice, Getty Images/AFP

LeBron James reacts with his Finals MVP trophy after his LA Lakers win the NBA title over the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals on Sunday in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA. James finished with a triple-double to lead Los Angeles to a 106-93 win in the title-clinching game.