Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA LA Lakers win 2020 NBA Championship Douglas P. DeFelice, Getty Images/AFP Posted at Oct 12 2020 11:26 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LeBron James reacts with his Finals MVP trophy after his LA Lakers win the NBA title over the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals on Sunday in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA. James finished with a triple-double to lead Los Angeles to a 106-93 win in the title-clinching game. Lakers win first NBA title in a decade after Game 6 romp over Heat Read More: NBA Los Angeles Lakers finals Game 6 Miami Heat LeBron James /sports/10/12/20/wish-kobe-and-gigi-were-here-to-see-this-vanessa-bryant-congratulates-lakers/sports/10/12/20/purple-and-gold-standard-social-media-react-to-lakers-winning-2020-nba-title/entertainment/10/12/20/janine-berdine-admits-getting-a-nose-job/video/business/10/12/20/converge-ipo-poised-to-do-very-well-on-huge-foreign-demand/news/10/12/20/a-tale-of-2-maces-unofficial-mace-used-in-velasco-gathering-house-official