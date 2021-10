MULTIMEDIA

Fil-Am figure skater makes PH record in ISU competition

Heikki Saukkomaa, Lehtikuva / AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Sofia Lexi Jacqueline Frank of the Philippines performs during the women's short program of the Finlandia Trophy Espoo International Figure Skating competition in Espoo, Finland, on Saturday. The Philippine Skating Union – PHSU congratulated the Filipino-American skater for registering the highest short program score by a Filipina in the International Skating Union competition.