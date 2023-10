MULTIMEDIA

Coach Tim Cone, Gilas take home gold in Asian Games

William West, AFP

Chris Newsome of Gilas Pilipinas drives to the basket amid the defense of Ahmad Al Dwairi of Jordan during the men’s basketball gold medal match of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Friday. The Philippines exacted a measure of revenge against tormentor Jordan as it eked out a 70-60 victory for the gold, the country’s first in more than six decades.