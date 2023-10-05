MULTIMEDIA
Pinay jiu-jitsuka Meggie Ochoa clinches PH’s second gold
PSC-POC Media Pool
Posted at Oct 05 2023 05:14 PM
Philippines' Meggie Ochoa in action against the United Arab Emirates' Balqees Abdulla during the 48kg Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition at the 19th Asian Games held at the Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on October 5, 2023. Ochoa clinched the country's second gold in the Asiad.
- /entertainment/10/05/23/donny-figures-in-accident-in-new-cant-buy-me-love-clip
- /video/overseas/10/05/23/intense-rain-lashes-taiwans-kenting-as-koinu-makes-landfall
- /video/overseas/10/05/23/texas-stroke-patient-first-to-wear-brain-reading-headset
- /video/business/10/05/23/ensuring-nfa-stocks-better-than-price-caps-cielo-magno
- /video/sports/10/05/23/meggie-ochoa-nasungkit-ika-2-ginto-ng-pilipinas-sa-asian-games