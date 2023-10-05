MULTIMEDIA

Pinay jiu-jitsuka Meggie Ochoa clinches PH’s second gold

Philippines' Meggie Ochoa in action against the United Arab Emirates' Balqees Abdulla during the 48kg Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition at the 19th Asian Games held at the Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on October 5, 2023. Ochoa clinched the country's second gold in the Asiad.