UP beats Adamson in OT for second win in UAAP 85

UP's Tamayo soars high against Adamson Falcons

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

University of the Philippines' Carl Tamayo (33) drives to the hoop during their UAAP Season 85 match against Adamson University at the Philsports Arena Pasig City on Wednesday. The Fighting Maroons won their second game, 87-78, of the first round of the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament.