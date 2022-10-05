Home  >  Sports

MULTIMEDIA

UP's Tamayo soars high against Adamson Falcons

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 05 2022 04:17 PM

UP beats Adamson in OT for second win in UAAP 85

University of the Philippines' Carl Tamayo (33) drives to the hoop during their UAAP Season 85 match against Adamson University at the Philsports Arena Pasig City on Wednesday. The Fighting Maroons won their second game, 87-78, of the first round of the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament.

Read More:  UP Fighting Maroons   Adamson Soaring Falcons   UAAP Season 85   men’s basketball  