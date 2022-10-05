UP beats Adamson in OT for second win in UAAP 85

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA UP's Tamayo soars high against Adamson Falcons Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 05 2022 04:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber University of the Philippines' Carl Tamayo (33) drives to the hoop during their UAAP Season 85 match against Adamson University at the Philsports Arena Pasig City on Wednesday. The Fighting Maroons won their second game, 87-78, of the first round of the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament. Read More: UP Fighting Maroons Adamson Soaring Falcons UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball /news/10/05/22/remulla-to-face-un-rights-body-watchdog-calls-out-failure-to-act-on-ph-abuses/entertainment/10/05/22/after-2-years-spanish-film-festival-is-back-in-cinemas/overseas/10/05/22/uganda-health-worker-dies-of-ebola-raising-toll-to-10/news/10/05/22/pananagutan-sa-pagguho-sa-qc-construction-inaalam/entertainment/10/05/22/piolo-lauds-lovi-poes-dedication-on-flower-of-evil