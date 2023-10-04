Gilas cuts barrier to finals as they cannon China's hopes

MULTIMEDIA

Gilas cuts barrier to finals as Pinoys cannon China's hopes to victory

Justin Brownlee of Gilas Pilipinas handles the ball as three opponents try to contain him in their game against China during the 19th Asian Games men’s basketball semifinal before a hostile crowd at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center on Wednesday. The Filipinos won behind Brownlee’s heroics, who finished with 33 points including the game-winning three-pointer to tow Gilas to a 77-76 triumph.