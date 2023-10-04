Gilas cuts barrier to finals as they cannon China's hopes

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Gilas cuts barrier to finals as Pinoys cannon China's hopes to victory PSC-POC Media pool handout Posted at Oct 04 2023 11:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Justin Brownlee of Gilas Pilipinas handles the ball as three opponents try to contain him in their game against China during the 19th Asian Games men’s basketball semifinal before a hostile crowd at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center on Wednesday. The Filipinos won behind Brownlee’s heroics, who finished with 33 points including the game-winning three-pointer to tow Gilas to a 77-76 triumph. Read More: basketball Asian Games 19th Asian Games Gilas Pilipinas China Justin Brownlee /classified-odd/10/05/23/russian-doctors-find-needle-in-80-year-old-womans-brain/video/spotlight/10/05/23/paano-magpakita-ng-kindness-sa-mga-hayop/sports/10/05/23/junna-tsukii-eyes-redemption-in-asian-games/overseas/10/04/23/more-than-75000-us-healthcare-workers-begin-strike/overseas/10/04/23/pope-warns-of-irreversible-climate-change-urges-un-action