City of Manila gives recognition to EJ Obiena

Pole vaulter EJ Obiena honored in Manila

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

One of the top pole vaulters in the world, Ernest John Obiena attends the flag ceremony at the Manila City Hall on Monday. The City of Manila, led by Mayor Honey Lacuna, recognized Obiena’s achievement in world athletics and awarded P300,000 cash incentives for winning 12 gold, two silver, and three bronze medals in a span of eight months in European and Asian competitions.