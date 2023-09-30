Home  >  Sports

MULTIMEDIA

Obiena vaults for gold

William West, AFP

Posted at Sep 30 2023 09:25 PM

Obiena vaults for gold

Ernest John Obiena competes in the men's pole vault final athletics event during the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province on Saturday. Obiena cleared 5.75-meters to clinch the gold medal and re-set the Asian Games mark. 

Read More:  Asian Games   Asiad   record   pole vault   Obiena   gold  