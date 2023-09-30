Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Obiena vaults for gold William West, AFP Posted at Sep 30 2023 09:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Ernest John Obiena competes in the men's pole vault final athletics event during the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province on Saturday. Obiena cleared 5.75-meters to clinch the gold medal and re-set the Asian Games mark. Read More: Asian Games Asiad record pole vault Obiena gold /overseas/09/30/23/2pinoyartistspatokangconcertsahongkong/entertainment/09/30/23/kathryn-bernardo-happy-with-success-of-a-very-good-girl/overseas/09/30/23/pilipinasnakiisasaaseanfestsajakartaindonesia/sports/09/30/23/football-filipinas-medal-hopes-in-asiad-ended-by-japan/entertainment/09/30/23/andrea-feels-nervous-walking-on-abs-cbn-ball-red-carpet-solo