Basket-'bubble'

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Guests are medically assessed at Quest Hotel in Clark, Pampanga on Tuesday as the PBA prepares for the 2020 Philippine Cup, which will restart on October 11. After only playing one game in March before the COVID-19 lockdown, the league's 45th season will be adopting the "bubble" format where games will be held at one venue.