A not so open French Open

Christian Hartmann, Reuters

Posted at Sep 28 2020 09:40 PM

General view of the first round match between Britain's Johanna Konta in and Coco Gauff of the U.S. during the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, France on Sunday. One of tennis world's major tournaments was forced to open several months delayed on schedule and with limited number of spectators allowed. 

