9 year-old skateboarder, PH’s youngest Asiad competitor

Meet Mazel Paris, Philippines’ youngest Asian Games competitor

Mazel Paris Alegado, a 9 year-old competitor from the Philippines in action during the Women's Park Finals in Skateboarding during the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China on Monday. The country’s youngest competitor placed seventh in her first Asian Games appearance.