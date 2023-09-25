9 year-old skateboarder, PH’s youngest Asiad competitor

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Meet Mazel Paris, Philippines’ youngest Asian Games competitor Alex Plavevski, EPA-EFE Posted at Sep 25 2023 04:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Mazel Paris Alegado, a 9 year-old competitor from the Philippines in action during the Women's Park Finals in Skateboarding during the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China on Monday. The country’s youngest competitor placed seventh in her first Asian Games appearance. 9-year-old Pinay skateboarder places 7th in park finals Read More: skateboarding Asian Games 19th Asian Games women's park Mazel Paris Alegado Maze Alegado /overseas/09/25/23/teen-given-prison-term-over-tokyo-rolex-store-robbery/video/business/09/25/23/maliit-na-rollback-sa-petrolyo-ipatutupad/sports/09/25/23/ph-gymnasts-endure-minor-injuries-in-asian-games-charge/video/news/09/25/23/hontiveros-si-quilario-ang-dapat-pumunta-sa-senado/business/09/25/23/mahal-na-singil-sa-kuryente-daing-ng-mga-taga-occ-mindoro