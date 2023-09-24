MULTIMEDIA

395 Filipino athletes to compete at 2022 Asian Games

Members of the Philippine delegation take part in the athletes' parade during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province on Saturday.

Nearly 400 Filipino athletes will compete in 37 out of 40 sports discipline from September 23 until October 8.