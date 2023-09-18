MULTIMEDIA

Pinoy athletes ready for the 19th Asian Games

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The Philippine Sports Commission, in a ceremony in Pasay City on Monday, sends off athletes participating in the 19th Asian Games and the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China. The Asian Games will happen from September 23 to October 8, while the Asian Para Games is scheduled from October 22 to 28.