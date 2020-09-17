MULTIMEDIA

Approaching the Tour de France finish line

Anne-Christine Poujoulat, AFP

This picture shows cyclists hanging under the Grenoble Bastille cable cars during the 17th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 170 km between Grenoble and Meribel, on Wednesday. Tour de France organizers announced that all cyclists tested negative for COVID-19 during the final round of tests, with a few days left into the end of the race on Sept. 20.

