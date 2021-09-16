US Senate probes sexual abuse of Olympic gymnasts

MULTIMEDIA

US gymnast Simone Biles testifies on sexual abuse case vs Nassar

Graeme Jennings/Pool via Reuters

U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles testifies during a Senate Judiciary hearing on the sexual abuse of Olympic gymnasts, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, D.C., U.S. on Wednesday. Biles, during the hearing cited how the FBI and U.S. gymnastic and Olympic officials failed to stop the sexual abuse that she and hundreds of other athletes suffered from former doctor Larry Nassar.