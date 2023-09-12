Home  >  Sports

MULTIMEDIA

Azkals take one against Afghanistan in friendly

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 12 2023 11:03 PM

Azkals take one against Afghanistan in friendly

Justin Baas of the Azkals goes for the ball against Afghanistan’s Mosawer Ahadi during a FIFA international friendly at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on Tuesday. The Philippines took a 2-1 victory in come-from-behind fashion, after allowing a goal 63 minutes into the game. 

Read More:  Azkals   Philippines   FIFA   football   Justin Baas   Mosawer Ahadi  