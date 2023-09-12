Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Azkals take one against Afghanistan in friendly Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 12 2023 11:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Justin Baas of the Azkals goes for the ball against Afghanistan’s Mosawer Ahadi during a FIFA international friendly at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on Tuesday. The Philippines took a 2-1 victory in come-from-behind fashion, after allowing a goal 63 minutes into the game. Football: Azkals complete comeback vs. Afghanistan in friendly Read More: Azkals Philippines FIFA football Justin Baas Mosawer Ahadi /sports/09/12/23/brownlee-newsome-glad-to-finally-suit-up-for-gilas-pilipinas/video/entertainment/09/12/23/andre-yllana-kim-baranda-bida-sa-bagong-for-the-love-episode/news/09/12/23/ph-catholic-church-may-soon-have-married-deacons/video/entertainment/09/12/23/erik-santos-breaks-down-on-asap/video/news/09/12/23/alamin-saan-pwedeng-isumbong-ang-mga-election-violators