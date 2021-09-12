MULTIMEDIA
Raducanu wins US Open Tennis championship
Al Bello/Getty Images/AFP
Sep 12 2021
Emma Raducanu of Great Britain and Leylah Annie Fernandez of Canada (left to right) embrace after the former's win during their Women's Singles final match on Day Thirteen of the 2021 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Saturday in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Raducanu won over Fernandez 6-4 6-3, in the first Grand Slam final to be contested by two unseeded players.
