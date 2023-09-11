MULTIMEDIA
Djokovic secures 24th Grand Slam title
Justin Lane, EPA-EFE
Posted at Sep 11 2023 12:00 PM | Updated as of Sep 11 2023 12:02 PM
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with his trophy after he won against Daniil Medvedev of Russia in their men's final match at the US Open Tennis Championships on Sunday at the Flushing Meadows, New York, USA. Djokovic's 24th Grand Slam title further cements his record of the man with the most major titles in tennis.
