Djokovic secures 24th Grand Slam title

Justin Lane, EPA-EFE

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with his trophy after he won against Daniil Medvedev of Russia in their men's final match at the US Open Tennis Championships on Sunday at the Flushing Meadows, New York, USA. Djokovic's 24th Grand Slam title further cements his record of the man with the most major titles in tennis.