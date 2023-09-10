Canada wins bronze in FIBA World Cup

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Canada seals historic podium finish in FIBA World Cup Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 10 2023 07:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The Canadian basketball team celebrates after beating USA, winning bronze at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Pasay City on Sunday. Canada outlasted the United States in overtime, 127-118, behind a 39-point performance from Dillon Brooks. FIBA: Canada captures bronze, outlasts Team USA in OT Read More: basketball FIBA FIBA World Cup Canada Team USA USA Basketball Dillon Brooks /entertainment/09/10/23/erik-santos-grateful-to-celebrate-20th-year-in-showbiz/sports/09/10/23/mpl-s12-tnc-pro-team-cruises-past-minana-evos-for-first-win/video/entertainment/09/10/23/james-reid-issa-pressman-inaming-komportable-na-silang-makita-ng-publiko/video/news/09/10/23/teenage-pregnancy-malaking-suliranin-pa-rin-sa-ph/video/sports/09/10/23/mpl-s12-rsg-ph-ap-bren-face-press-after-sunday-thriller