Home  >  Sports

MULTIMEDIA

Canada seals historic podium finish in FIBA World Cup

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 10 2023 07:50 PM

Canada wins bronze in FIBA World Cup

The Canadian basketball team celebrates after beating USA, winning bronze at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Pasay City on Sunday. Canada outlasted the United States in overtime, 127-118, behind a 39-point performance from Dillon Brooks.

Read More:  basketball   FIBA   FIBA World Cup   Canada   Team USA   USA Basketball   Dillon Brooks  