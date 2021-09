MULTIMEDIA

Leylah Fernandez a win away from US Open title

Sarah Stier, Getty Images/AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Leylah Annie Fernandez reacts after beating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in their women's singles semifinals match at the US Open on Thursday in New York City. Fernandez, who represents Canada and whose mother has Filipino roots, will face the winner of the match between Emma Raducanu of Britain and No. 17 Maria Sakkari of Greece.